Clark County students renovate apartment, give back to community

These students aren’t just learning how to fix up a home, they’re learning skills that could help them for the rest of their lives.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - A group of Clark County High School students are using their construction skills to repair an apartment building in their community.

These students aren’t just learning how to fix up a home, they’re learning skills that could help them for the rest of their lives.

Drayson Daniels is a Clark County R-1 High School senior.

He said the renovation project he’s participating in for his building trade class is preparing him for life after graduation.

“You gotta work pretty hard in here to get stuff done fast and get it to look good, you gotta do stuff right,” said Daniels.

He plans on attending John Wood Community College in the fall, and said the welding, carpentry, and work ethic lessons he’s learning now should prepare him well.

Every school day he and eleven other students get workplace experience outside the classroom.

Their adding insulation to this unit, and they recently built a set of stairs and deck for the unit.

Instructor Daniel Walker said he took this same class at the very same high school and now he’s passing on what he learned to his current students.

“My junior and senior year in high school, right here in Clark County, it was just great getting to school every day and then getting to leave again and so it really kept me interested in school,” said Walker.

Walker graduated from Clark County High School in 1993.

He said teaching students the same skills that have allowed him to make a living is a full circle moment for him.

“Hands on learning’s such a unique learning platform anyway and from a teacher’s point of view, you can really see their self-confidence building on a daily basis,” said Walker. “They’re learning skills that they will take with them for the rest of their lives.”

Walker estimates the two units his class is renovating will take the remainder of the school year.

Next year, a new round of students will repair the store front that’s on the bottom floor of the complex.

