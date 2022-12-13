Colder air on the way

By Brian Inman
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - More than an inch of rain fell across parts of the Tri-State area throughout your Tuesday. As of 5 pm, Quincy Regional Airport had 1.25 inches in the bucket. Rain comes to an end by Wednesday morning as the system exits to our east. In the wake of the storm, we will see some slowly sliding temperatures. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees those temperatures do begin to fall in the late afternoon.

Colder temps are on the way
Once they begin to drop, we will be in for a prolonged and slow slide, as far as your daytime highs are concerned. Another reinforcing shot of cold air looks to arrive a few days before Christmas, dropping our daytime high temperatures down into the teens and overnight lows down into the single digits.

There’s a limited potential for some flurries on Thursday, and then in the extended outlook the following Thursday, there is also snow showing up in the forecast models. So your hopes for a white Christmas could be looking up.

