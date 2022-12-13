Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Brandon Lord
Pike County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man throws officer’s taser while resisting arrest for assault
There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

Latest News

Monday night the city council adopted two property tax levy ordinances.
Quincy City Council approve decreasing the property tax rate for 2022
Local church and community college partner to offer computer literacy courses
Local church partners with John Wood Community College to offer free computer literacy courses
Monday night the city council adopted two property tax levy ordinances.
Quincy City Council approve decreasing the property tax rate for 2022
RISE Program in Adams County graduates three people
RISE Program in Adams County graduates three people
More flights going out of Quincy Regional Airport with new contracted air service
More flights going out of Quincy Regional Airport with new contracted air service