WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The buzz that the name Aneyas Williams creates throughout college recruiting circles from coast-to-coast is indeed a special one. The talented Pirates running back is a young man in demand. He’s in demand because of the unique talents he brings to the football turf. Williams has a combination of speed, vision, power, quickness, and sheer athleticism that’s rare on any level.

Because of those rare and unique gifts, college coaches and recruiters from all parts of the country are eager to sign this young man to help improve their respective programs for many years to come. Williams has already toured many of the top campuses and football facilities throughout the SEC, and some in the Big Ten, and Pac 12. Williams has already taken time to compile his very own Top Ten list of schools that he’s considering and now, WGEM Sports can confirm that the list has “officially” been reduced to just four schools.

The Vols of Tennessee made Aneyas’ final four list. That should really make UT fans in Knoxville happy since Williams fits their offensive style perfectly and his personality is certainly one that the “Big Orange” faithful could easily fall in love with the first day he steps on campus.

Also making the final four list comprised by Mr. Williams is the University of Kentucky in Lexington. UK’s program is one that is certainly on the rise in the SEC ranks.

As expected, the University of Alabama also made the final cut. The Crimson Tide are currently ranked 5th in the CFP rankings, and as long as head coach Nick Saban is patrolling the sidelines at Bryant Denny Stadium, the men who call Tuscaloosa “home sweet home” will also be in the hunt for conference crowns as well as national championships. The number of professional football draft picks that the Bama program has produced over recent years is simply amazing. If Williams has dreams of having a career in the National Football League, the Crimson Tide may well be the big winner in the Aneyas Williams sweepstakes.

Finally, the wild card on Aneyas’ final four list may very well be The University of Notre Dame. The “Fighting Irish” still have a rock-solid national alumni base that support the program, despite the fact that their reputation is simply not as golden as it once was. During the glory days in South Bend, when Lou Holtz made football games exciting events to attend, as well as watch on television, the Irish were a team that played the best teams in the nation and more than held their own. That’s no longer the case, but with a top recruit like Williams considering ND at the stage of his recruitment process, change could well be in the wind on the South Bend campus.

Only time will tell, and for Williams, his time will be up on Friday. His college recruiting alarm clock is set for 6:00 p.m. Friday. Until that time, the speculation and recruiting rumors regarding Aneyas will just continue to roll on throughout the Tri-States.

