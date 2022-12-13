Governor Parson appoints Ralls County man as commissioner

Ralls County working to bring internet to 100% of homes
Ralls County working to bring internet to 100% of homes(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday the appointment of Brian Hodges, of Perry, as the Ralls County Western District Commissioner.

According to Parson’s Communication Director Kelli Jones, Hodges is currently serving on the Perry Rural Fire Association Board of Directors, which Hodges has been a member of since 1991.

Hodges is also a member of the Ralls County Young Farmers group.

In 2020, Hodges retired from being the owner and operator of Hodges Fertilizer, which is located in Perry, Mo.

Hodges will start this new position on Jan. 3 of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man throws officer’s taser while resisting arrest for assault
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash
Quincy woman seriously injured in Highway 96 crash, charged with DUI
805 E Main Street
Former church, now a house catches fire in Shelbyville, Mo.

Latest News

The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state
Illinois lawmakers plan to vote on an assault weapon ban when they return for lame-duck session...
Illinois lawmakers hear from survivors during first hearing on proposed assault weapon ban
American Red Cross in need of donors for upcoming blood drive
American Red Cross in need of donors for upcoming blood drive