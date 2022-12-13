Governor Parson appoints Ralls County man as commissioner

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday the appointment of Brian Hodges, of Perry, as the Ralls County Western District Commissioner.

According to Parson’s Communication Director Kelli Jones, Hodges is currently serving on the Perry Rural Fire Association Board of Directors, which Hodges has been a member of since 1991.

Hodges is also a member of the Ralls County Young Farmers group.

In 2020, Hodges retired from being the owner and operator of Hodges Fertilizer, which is located in Perry, Mo.

Hodges will start this new position on Jan. 3 of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.