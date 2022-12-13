Hannibal police make arrest following shooting

HANNIBAL, Ill. (WGEM) - Hannibal police reported the arrest of a suspect Tuesday following a shooting in the 1600 block of Booker Street.

In a press release, Lt. J.M. Grote reported that officers responded around 12:37 p.m., Tuesday to the call of a person being shot.

Lt. Grote stated officers located a suspect and took them into custody without incident.

Grote added the victim was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital; however, their condition was not reported.

Lt. Grote stated, “more [information] will be released when deemed necessary.”

Calls to Lt. Grote for additional details were not immediately returned to WGEM News.

