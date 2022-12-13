Hospital Report: December 13, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Nancy Marie Justus, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 10 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Douglas Maurice Lambert, 70, of Keokuk, died December 8 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, IL. Vigen Memorial Home.

Daniel W. Wolf age 80, of Quincy died on December 11 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Jennifer Lynn McNay, 48, of Quincy, IL, passed away December 7 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

