Local church partners with John Wood Community College to offer free computer literacy courses

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an increasingly online world, knowing how to use a computer and navigate online spaces has never been more important. That’s why a local church is teaming up with John Wood Community College to offer free computer literacy courses.

Bethel AME Church pastor Carl R. Terry III said they gave out hundreds of free computers and Chromebooks to Quincy residents over the summer but they soon discovered many didn’t even take them out of the box or weren’t familiar on how to set up or use them.

He decided the next step was to educate people by opening a computer lab to teach them. Terry said they reached out to John Wood Community College for help, and John Wood is assisting them in teaching the classes.

“I want everyone to have a computer, also so that they can communicate,” he said. “As the world grows we are seeing that computers are the basic element, a basic instrument that we need to have.”

He said while they are still working with JWCC to develop the curriculum, they’re teaching people to understand basic programs like Microsoft Office and navigate online spaces like their email accounts and Facebook.

“Whatever your need is, we find your need, we will address your need and help you with your need and so ultimately I want them to set a goal and to achieve that goal,” Terry said. “Whatever that goal is, you set your own goal and you achieve that goal and once you achieve that goal, then we are able help you to better yourself.”

The classes are every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Bethel AME Church. The classes are free and open to the public. Computers are provided but you can bring your own.

If you have any questions you can call Director of CTE Programming Kayla Wentz at 217.641.4957 or kwentz@jwcc.edu or the Bethel AME Church’s at 217-223-9717.

