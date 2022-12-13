More flights are departing out of the Quincy Regional Airport

By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Since the switch of air service at Quincy Regional Airport, there have been more flights going out of Quincy, according to officials.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Chuck Miller said he expects that trend to continue.

Miller said in November, Cape Air, the city’s previous carrier, only flew 24 flights out of Quincy for the entire month, as opposed to its contracted 36 flights a week.

He said the city’s new contracted carrier, Southern Airways Express, started flights on Dec. 1. In. their first six days alone, they completed 24 flights.

”It means that there’s a degree of reliability that we haven’t seen before,” Miller said. “I actually believe, actually anticipate, it’s going to get better. Jan. 10, they go up to six flights a day instead of four.”

Miller said Southern Airways Express had to cancel a flight on Saturday due to weather conditions not being conducive for flights in Chicago, so passengers were rerouted.

He said since the year isn’t over, they don’t have the final enplanement report yet.

