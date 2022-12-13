Mount Sterling drive-through coffee shop Alpha Leaf & Bean now open

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new quick and convenient way to get a pick-me-up in Mount Sterling. Alpha Leaf & Bean, located on 505 Pittsfield Rd. is a mother and daughter-owned drive-through coffee and tea shop.

“Years ago I kind of had a dream of owning a coffee shop,” said co-owner Nicole Bennett. “And that kind of got put to the side. And then as my daughter got older and got her first job she had come to me and she said she also had the same dream that I had many moons ago so we decided to go for it.”

Bennett said she and her daughter Sophia serve specialty drinks and more.

“Right now during the holiday season, we have our peppermint mochas and also some sugar-free options,” Bennett said. “And we do have a signature drink that’s called our Strawberry Bliss which is kind of a coconut milk/strawberry shake-up.”

Bennett said they would eventually like to add bubble tea and and hopefully sweet treats.

Schedule:

Mon-Fri: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sat: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.