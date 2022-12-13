Mount Sterling Park District splash pad fundraiser “A Night of Comedy” happening this Friday

Comedy act
Comedy act(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mount Sterling Park District plans to bring a new addition to the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

The district plans to create a splash pad, including a diving board, slide, deck area, and more.

Mount Sterling Park District splash pad plans
Mount Sterling Park District splash pad plans(WGEM)

The district will kick off their first fundraiser with a bit of laughter for the project.

Canadian comedian, Jeff Leeson, is coming to perform at Mount Sterling’s Knights of Columbus on Friday night.

Leeson plans to give half of his proceeds to the project.

The district’s president, Chris Kassing, said he hopes they can raise $10,000 from the event.

“We have some money already,” Kassing said. “We have a $400,000 grant we received and about $50,000 of our own money. And we need to raise about another $500,000.”

Kassing said this is the first of many fundraisers. In 2023, there will be an online auction, golf tournament, and possibly dueling pianos.

The goal is to have the money raised by summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams
Brandon Lord
Pike County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man allegedly throws officer’s taser during arrest
There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues

Latest News

As of 5p.m., Quincy Regional Airport received 1.25 inches of rain.
A challenge to stay dry Tuesday, officials urge caution while driving
Alpha Leaf & Bean
Mount Sterling drive-through coffee shop Alpha Leaf & Bean now open
Illinois congressman working on proposal to ban TikTok in the US
Illinois congressman working on proposal to ban TikTok in the US
These students aren’t just learning how to fix up a home, they’re learning skills that could...
Clark County students renovate apartment, give back to community