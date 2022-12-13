Mount Sterling Park District splash pad fundraiser “A Night of Comedy” happening this Friday

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Mount Sterling Park District plans to bring a new addition to the Joel Oliver Memorial Pool.

The district plans to create a splash pad, including a diving board, slide, deck area, and more.

Mount Sterling Park District splash pad plans (WGEM)

The district will kick off their first fundraiser with a bit of laughter for the project.

Canadian comedian, Jeff Leeson, is coming to perform at Mount Sterling’s Knights of Columbus on Friday night.

Leeson plans to give half of his proceeds to the project.

The district’s president, Chris Kassing, said he hopes they can raise $10,000 from the event.

“We have some money already,” Kassing said. “We have a $400,000 grant we received and about $50,000 of our own money. And we need to raise about another $500,000.”

Kassing said this is the first of many fundraisers. In 2023, there will be an online auction, golf tournament, and possibly dueling pianos.

The goal is to have the money raised by summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.