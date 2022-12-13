Quincy City Council approve decreasing the property tax rate for 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night the city council adopted two property tax levy ordinances.

Council unanimously adopted the ordinance that proposes decreasing the property tax rate for the City of Quincy.

Mayor Mike Troup said this the third time council has agreed to reduce the levy in more than 40 years.

Troup the city proposes decreasing the rate by about 11 percent, which would lower it from 1.7 percent to about .96 percent.

“That’s why we focus on in my administration, what can we do to reduce, the property tax, because that helps every property owner, residential or business, that has property within city limits,” Troup said.

Troup said the decrease will not take anything away from completing infrastructure projects.

He said there are other funds collected from taxes like food and beverage, hotel-motel and sales tax that can cover infrastructure projects.

”It funds the pension obligation and part of the pension obligation for the police and fire, which is mandated by the state of Illinois. It funds the library through PPRT (Personal Property Replacement Tax), and it funds any debt we have,” 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said.

Monday night, 11 aldermen also voted yes and two, Aldermen Jeff Bergman and Mike Rein voted no, to adopt an ordinance levying taxes for the Special Service Area (SSA) known as The Historic Business District in the City of Quincy.

Members within the SSA said this ordinance is specific to about 600 properties within the riverfront boundary from 12th Street and State to Broadway.

It is not a tax on residents, just businesses in that area. The rate will equate to about $1.87 for every $1,000.

It allows the organization, The District, to operate solely on the taxes generated in this area and fundraisers, with no membership fees or supplements from the City of Quincy’s general funds.

”All the major property owners, that we’ve talked to, support this. That’s what they wanted to do and that’s how they fund their operation. Again, the people making the decision are the people paying that tax and they’re okay with it. I’m glad that passed as well,” Troup said.

Troup said now that the council has adopted this ordinance, it will have to go before the Adams County Board.

He said the city does not set the property tax rate. It establishes a levy dollar request, and the county calculates the final rate.

There were other items discussed in the Quincy City Council meeting as well.

All 13 aldermen present voted to approve a recommendation to apply for the State Fuel Tax Reimbursement Grant for more than $24,700. It will be used to reimburse salary expenses.

Troup said they are close to filling the vacant 3rd ward alderman seat. He said they’re down to three finalists and they could have a decision made as early as next week.

RELATED

Quincy residents could pay less on property taxes this year

Quincy Finance Committee approved police, fire pensions

Adams County Board approves fiscal 2022 tax levy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.