Restaurant owner uses robot to combat staffing shortages

Chris, a robot, is the newest employee at a pizza restaurant in North Carolina.
By Lauren Schuster and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A restaurant owner in North Carolina is turning to robots to help combat staffing shortages.

Nigel Langstone, the owner of aRtisano Pizza & Gelato in Wilmington, brought on a new staff member named Chris – a robot that was created by a former engineer for Google.

Chris can bus tables, deliver orders, help with hosting, sing to the customers and help make the staff’s jobs easier.

“Chris is an outstanding employee because he’s never late, never complains and looks as smart as a computer,” Langstone said.

Job openings and labor turnover are at their highest point at over 10,000 openings across America, whereas it was 6,000 in 2020.

The restaurant industry is still recovering from COVID-19 and can take anywhere from 2023 to 2025 to fully recover, WECT reports.

That’s why some restaurants are switching to robots to fill in the holes.

Langstone wants to clarify that he brought on Chris to help ease the stress on his restaurant employees not to replace anyone’s job.

Langstone has also noticed that most of his employees are younger and are looking for pocket money rather than a profession, making the need for a robot even greater.

Over the past year, they have been through eight managers and countless employees because people come and go quickly in the restaurant business.

Chris is certified by the health department to work in restaurants and is the first robot to work in a Wilmington restaurant.

