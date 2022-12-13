Weather Alert for today due to strong wind gusts and widespread rain

Wind advisories will be in effect for a few counties on the northern tier. However, it will be a windy day for everyone in the Tri-States.
Wind advisories will be in effect for a few counties on the northern tier. However, it will be a windy day for everyone in the Tri-States.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A wind advisory will be in effect for Lee County in Iowa from 9 AM through 9 PM and Hancock and McDonough County in Illinois from 12 PM to 9 PM. Sustained southeast winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Be sure to secure outdoor holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Widespread rain showers will impact everyone in the Tri-States today. The low pressure system responsible for the rain is currently to our southwest over Kansas. This system will continue to occlude as it moves east/northeastward through the day. Through out the day you may notice a few breaks in the rain, but those breaks will be short lived. The rain will continue on and off again through the whole day. At times, the rain will be on the light side but I am expecting some heavier pockets of rain as well. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected but you may hear a few rumbles of thunder. This system will also produce windy conditions. As mentioned above, a few counties will be under wind advisories. However, everyone will have a windy day with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. The stronger winds and rain will make for a pretty miserable day to be outside. By the time the rain comes to an end later tonight rainfall totals will range from 0.75″ to 1.25″.

As for temperatures, the day is starting off in the 30s. By the noon hour, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then, our official daytime highs will occur later tonight. Highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Widespread rain showers will impact everyone in the Tri-States today.
Widespread rain showers will impact everyone in the Tri-States today.(maxuser | WGEM)

