WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Shares Insight On Why The Mizzou Tigers Football Program Failed To Make His “Final Four” Cut

Pirates 4-Star Standout Indicates He Simply Didn’t “Feel Comfortable” In Columbia
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Offers Insight On Mizzou's Recruiting Efforts
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - When Hannibal High’s 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams announced a few weeks ago that the Mizzou Tigers football program had made his Top ten list, in-regards-to teams he was interested in joining in 2024, the hopes of a few thousand Tri-State alums, program boosters, and supporters were ignited. There was a glimmer of real hope in their eyes. Could the nation’s top All-Purpose running back (from the Class of 2024), actually find his way to Columbia to play football for the Tigers? Would Williams help attract more top recruits from “The Show Me State” to Faurot Field. Could this be the start of something special and magical at Memorial Stadium in the years ahead. The answer, as of right now, is sadly NO!

Williams has put together a final list of four collegiate football programs that he’s now considering signing with. Mizzou is not on the list, although the SEC is well represented. Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama are all still under consideration along with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Williams offered some keen insight earlier today in America’s Hometown on why UM failed in their efforts to recruit him to Columbia.

