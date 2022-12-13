WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With The Fighting Scots Of Monmouth College

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was certainly an exciting afternoon for Rushville-Industry softball standout Alexis Hardy and her family in Schuyler County. That’s because just after 1:25 p.m., Hardy signed with the Fighting Scots of Monmouth College. With family, friends, teammates, and coaches standing by and beaming with pride, Hardy took a major step in preparing to continue her athletic career on the dirt with the Fighting Scots.

The 4-foot-11 standout may also have a chance next season of lining up on the field with another former Lady Rocket currently on the MC softball roster. We’ll have details...

