WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With The Fighting Scots Of Monmouth College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was certainly an exciting afternoon for Rushville-Industry softball standout Alexis Hardy and her family in Schuyler County. That’s because just after 1:25 p.m., Hardy signed with the Fighting Scots of Monmouth College. With family, friends, teammates, and coaches standing by and beaming with pride, Hardy took a major step in preparing to continue her athletic career on the dirt with the Fighting Scots.

The 4-foot-11 standout may also have a chance next season of lining up on the field with another former Lady Rocket currently on the MC softball roster. We’ll have details...

