WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 12) Highland Cougars Play Host To The Tigers Of Scotland County On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Monday, December 12, 2022
MSHSAA
Scotland County 63
Highland 60
North Shelby 53
Community 56
MSHSAA-IHSAA
Monroe City 26
Keokuk 49
KHS: Brenton Hoard (16 Points)
KHS: Diego Garcia (10 Points)
KHS Chiefs Post Their First Win Of The Season (Now 1-3)
MC Panthers Slide To (2-2) After The Road Setback
IHSA
Bushnell-Prairie City 56
Monmouth United 28
B-PC: Ezra Mason (19 Points)
B-PC: Jalen Conley (15 Points)
B-PC Dalton Yocum (5 Points)
B-PC Dalton strode (5 Points)
Mercer 50
Macomb 56
MHS Bombers: JT Jeter (14 Points)
Pleasant Hill 23
Peyson-Seymour 66
P-S Indians Now (4-3) On The Season
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
North Shelby Lady Raiders 59
Community 33
NSHS Now (6-0) on The Season
IHSA Girls Basketball
Illini West 52
Bushnell Prairie-City 29
IW: Lady chargers Now (7-4)
IW: Rylee Reed (20 Points)
QND Lady Raiders 57
Havana 51
QND: Abbey Schreacke (31 Points/11 Rebounds)
Abbey Reaches 2000 Pts. Mark For Her Career
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 35
Brown County Lady Hornets 64
Pittsfield 48
Liberty 33
Unity 51
Pleasant Hill/Western 28
Central/Southeastern 50
West Central 30
