WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 12) Highland Cougars Play Host To The Tigers Of Scotland County On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Monday, December 12, 2022

MSHSAA

Scotland County 63

Highland 60

North Shelby 53

Community 56

MSHSAA-IHSAA

Monroe City 26

Keokuk 49

KHS: Brenton Hoard (16 Points)

KHS: Diego Garcia (10 Points)

KHS Chiefs Post Their First Win Of The Season (Now 1-3)

MC Panthers Slide To (2-2) After The Road Setback

IHSA

Bushnell-Prairie City 56

Monmouth United 28

B-PC: Ezra Mason (19 Points)

B-PC: Jalen Conley (15 Points)

B-PC Dalton Yocum (5 Points)

B-PC Dalton strode (5 Points)

Mercer 50

Macomb 56

MHS Bombers: JT Jeter (14 Points)

Pleasant Hill 23

Peyson-Seymour 66

P-S Indians Now (4-3) On The Season

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

North Shelby Lady Raiders 59

Community 33

NSHS Now (6-0) on The Season

IHSA Girls Basketball

Illini West 52

Bushnell Prairie-City 29

IW: Lady chargers Now (7-4)

IW: Rylee Reed (20 Points)

QND Lady Raiders 57

Havana 51

QND: Abbey Schreacke (31 Points/11 Rebounds)

Abbey Reaches 2000 Pts. Mark For Her Career

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 35

Brown County Lady Hornets 64

Pittsfield 48

Liberty 33

Unity 51

Pleasant Hill/Western 28

Central/Southeastern 50

West Central 30

