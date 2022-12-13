WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 12) Highland Cougars Play Host To The Tigers Of Scotland County On The MSHSAA Hardwood

IHSA: QND Lady Raider’s All-State Guard Abbey Schreacke Joins 2000 Point Club
Scotland County Tigers Venture To Cougar Country To Take On Highland On The Hardwood
Scotland County Tigers Venture To Cougar Country To Take On Highland On The Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, December 12, 2022

MSHSAA

Scotland County 63

Highland 60

North Shelby 53

Community 56

MSHSAA-IHSAA

Monroe City 26

Keokuk 49

KHS: Brenton Hoard (16 Points)

KHS: Diego Garcia (10 Points)

KHS Chiefs Post Their First Win Of The Season (Now 1-3)

MC Panthers Slide To (2-2) After The Road Setback

IHSA

Bushnell-Prairie City 56

Monmouth United 28

B-PC: Ezra Mason (19 Points)

B-PC: Jalen Conley (15 Points)

B-PC Dalton Yocum (5 Points)

B-PC Dalton strode (5 Points)

Mercer 50

Macomb 56

MHS Bombers: JT Jeter (14 Points)

Pleasant Hill 23

Peyson-Seymour 66

P-S Indians Now (4-3) On The Season

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

North Shelby Lady Raiders 59

Community 33

NSHS Now (6-0) on The Season

IHSA Girls Basketball

Illini West 52

Bushnell Prairie-City 29

IW: Lady chargers Now (7-4)

IW: Rylee Reed (20 Points)

QND Lady Raiders 57

Havana 51

QND: Abbey Schreacke (31 Points/11 Rebounds)

Abbey Reaches 2000 Pts. Mark For Her Career

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 35

Brown County Lady Hornets 64

Pittsfield 48

Liberty 33

Unity 51

Pleasant Hill/Western 28

Central/Southeastern 50

West Central 30

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Highland Cougars Play Host To The Tigers Of Scotland County On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update Tuesday (December 13) Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The Purdue Football Program As Head Coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fighting Illini Losing Defensive Coordinator To A Big Ten Rival

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With The Fighting Scots Of Monmouth College

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Lady Rockets Of Rushville-Industry Celebrate College Softball Signing In Schuyler County

Sports

Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With Monmouth College

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Shares Insight On Why The Mizzou Tigers Football Program Failed To Make His “Final Four” Cut

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Sets The Record Straight Regarding The Mizzou Tigers

Sports

Hannibal 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On Why Mizzou Is Not On His Final Four List

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Preparing To Make A Big Decision On Friday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Culver-Stockton College On Tuesday

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Culver-Stockton

Sports

QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent On Tuesday

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 13

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week