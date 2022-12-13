WGEM Sports Update Tuesday (December 13) Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The Purdue Football Program As Head Coach

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The University of Illinois will have to find a new defensive coordinator for the 2023 season. That’s because Ryan Walters has been tabbed as the new head coach at Purdue University. The 36-year-old will become the 37th head football coach in the history of the Big Ten conference program.

In just his second season as defensive coordinator for Illinois in 2022, he helped the Fighting Illini post an 8-4 record. During 5 of the 8 wins, the Illinois defensive unit held opponents under seven points. Along with guiding the Illini defense to Top 10 national rankings in 17 different defensive categories, Walters was named 247Sports Defensive Coordinator of the Year and On3 Coordinator of the Year.

Walters becomes the fourth-youngest head coach in FBS football behind Kenny Dillingham (32-Arizona State), Kane Wommack (35-South Alabama) and Dan Lanning (36-Oregon).

A former safety at Colorado (2004-08), Walters tutored two of the nation’s top defensive backs during his two-year stint in Champaign. Among six Illini defenders to earn All-Big Ten recognition in 2021 was safety Kerby Joseph, who was Illinois’ first All-Big Ten First Team defensive back since 1989. Two more Illinois defensive backs accomplished the feat in 2022, with Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown earning first team accolades from the conference.

An exciting December is ahead for Walters, as he will spend the remainder of the month appointing his staff, recruiting and observing Purdue’s preparation for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Monday, Jan. 2, vs. LSU). The Boilermakers are playing in the program’s 21st bowl game and fourth bowl in the past six seasons. Walters will be introduced at a welcome event planned for West Lafayette on Wednesday, December 14.

--Purdue Release

