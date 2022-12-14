Acts 2:45 to distribute toys, clothes to parents ahead of holidays

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A Lee County organization is inviting families in need to come to their store in Keokuk to receive free gifts for their children.

Acts 2:45 Closet is offering free toys, clothes and stockings to those in need.

Proof of income or residency in Lee County is not required.

Organizers call the event “Parent Day” and ask that you leave the children at home, so you can shop for their special gifts.

Thursday, Dec. 15 is the last Parent Day and guests are welcome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The organization’s treasurer, Amy Smith, said they’ve been hosting parent day for five years now, and it’s something they want to continue to provide for the community.

“It’s either, once they step inside our building, it’s either something that we say, something in our heart, something that we do might inspire them to know that God loves them and that we love them and that there is something out there for them, there is hope,” Smith said.

Acts 2:45 Closet president, Tracie Anderson said she wants to provide the service to the community for as long as she can because she has also struggled during the holidays.

“I struggled years ago as a single mom with three kids and this time of year was always depressing and hard for me and so that’s kind of what led me to help other families, to help lighten the burden and I don’t know, maybe give some kid the joy of Christmas that he or she otherwise might not get,” Anderson said.

The organization is still accepting donations of new and used toys and clothing.

On Saturday, Acts 2:45 Closet will host a kids shopping event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to allow children to shop for their parents.

You can find more information on the Saturday event here.

