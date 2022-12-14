Adams County Board approves to keep tax levy flat

QUINCY (WGEM) - Taxpayers in Adams County could be paying the same amount as last year, for the county portion of your tax bill.

Tuesday night, the county board set the tax levy for 2022, with all 20 board members present in favor of it--Joe Zanger was absent.

The County Board Finance Chair Bret Austin said the change in the 2022 rate compared to 2021 will be flat. Going from .80188 in 2021 to .79659 in 2022; a change he said is minute.

This means if your home value went up, you’ll pay more on your taxes despite the county’s flat rate.

If your home value didn’t go up, you’ll pay about the same as last year.

He said the Equalized Assessed Value (EAV), a portion of the calculation that’s used to calculate the rate, went up to about 4.2%, which isn’t typical.

Austin said the EAV usually goes up two to three percent, but he said because the housing market was so strong and more people paid more money for their homes, the EAV experienced a significant increase.

”It’s great that the largest assets that you have, your largest investment in your life, is growing by four percent,” Austin said. “That represents a strong growth in this county... but we do need to be recognizing that taxpayers are on the hook for a lot of property taxes. We’ve done our best to this year to make sure we can still do the services that the county expects.”

Austin said the county is spending some of its reserves to keep the rate flat, but that will not affect its ability to complete county projects.

He said they collect funds from other sources they put towards projects like infrastructure upgrades.

He said the first bill will go out June 1, 2023 and the second on Sept. 1, 2023.

Something to note, according to figures provided by the City of Quincy, Adams County makes up 11% of your tax bill in Quincy. The School District takes up 58%, City of Quincy 16%, Quincy Park District 8%, John Wood 6% and the Quincy Township 1%.

