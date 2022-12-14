Big changes coming to YMCA of Hannibal

Hannibal YMCA(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The YMCA of Hannibal plans to make some big upgrades for the children who use their facilities.

They received a $49,000 donation from the Y Men’s Club.

CEO Eric Abts said the money will help them install new security cameras and transform an old racquetball court into a virtual reality gaming lounge.

He said it’s all to keep kids safe and get them moving.

“Our goal is to make sure that all the games that are provided for the kids require movement and standing, so we went with the Oculus, we went with a projector that projects a digital footprint on the floor,” Abts said.

Children between the ages of eight and 15 can use the VR lounge.

They plan to open it in January.

