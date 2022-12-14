Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 14th, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries
Birthdays and Anniversaries(WGEM)
By Quentin Wells
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Peter Oakley II

Laura Yantis

Mike Yantis

Jessica Livers

Chris Cunningham

Catherine Cook

Shelby Clinging

Neoma Moody

Richard Gronewold

Colton Snelling

Karrie Wolf

Cindy Whitehead

Jamie Terstegge

Duane Borrowman

Georgia Carle

Janice Hudson

Benjamin Dye

Marty Beck

Jonah Moulton

John Fessler

ANNIVERSARIES

Dick & Lois Knuffman

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 14, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 14, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 13th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 13, 2022

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 13, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 11th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 12, 2022

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 9th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 10th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: December 9, 2022

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:39 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: December 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 8th, 2022

Updated: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.