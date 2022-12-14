Bitterly cold air for the first day of winter

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures will hover in and around the freezing mark for Thursday, couple that with a cloudy sky and we may see some scattered flurries across the region Thursday through Thursday night. We are then tracking the potential for some bitterly cold air that will slide into the area in the latter, half of next week. What do the words bitterly cold mean? In my book, that means winter temperatures are down by 20 degrees below what is normal. We do expect to see the blast of cold air to drop temperatures down into the single digits for overnight low temperatures on Thursday and Friday. High temps through the weekend will only be in the mid-teens. That is exceptionally cold for this time of year but not record-breaking cold.

The odds are better this year than most years....so far (Brian Inman)

Historically speaking our odds of a White Christmas are not that great. (Brian Inman)

We are also tracking the potential for some snow in the Wednesday to Thursday timeframe. That would be the 21st and 22nd of December. If we do get snow that does accumulate temperatures will be cold enough to keep it around through Christmas day. I don’t know if that technically qualifies for a white Christmas if it doesn’t snow on Christmas but the odds of snow being on the ground this Christmas sit at about 50% at this time. We will update you on the potential for a white Christmas, daily between now and Christmas day.

