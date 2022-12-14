Foggy start to the day and still mild. For now.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We do not have any advisories this morning, but I have a weather alert for you. This is due to some patchy dense fog. Some areas are dealing with visibilities of a half mile or less. Please keep in mind that visibilities can change quickly from one town to the next. If you have to drive in the fog, it is a good idea to double check and make sure your low beams are on as that can help others see you better.

The occluded low pressure system that brought us the widespread rain showers yesterday has not moved too much in the last 24 hours. It is still located to our west, over Nebraska. This low will gradually slide northeastward through the day, dragging the occluded front through the Tri-States by later this morning. Morning temperatures have been very mild for this time of year, as we are in the upper 40s to low 50s. These morning temperatures will most likely be our daytime highs for the day. Through the rest of the day, we will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s. By later this afternoon and early evening, a cold front will be swinging through the Tri-States. This front could spark off a few very light spotty rain showers. However, this rain chance will only be for the far eastern tier in Illinois.

The aforementioned cold front will then usher in drier and colder air. So we will be colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Therefore, tomorrow morning will be noticeably colder compared to this morning. Winds behind this cold front will be breezy. Tomorrow, we could have wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Tomorrow will end up another rather cloudy day. While most of the area will be dry, some flurries will be possible later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be colder in the low to mid 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s.

