Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect needs hygiene product donations

FosterAdopt Connect
FosterAdopt Connect(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local foster care agency in Hannibal is expanding their office and they need your help to stock their shelves.

FosterAdopt Connect recently expanded their office space at 714 Broadway.

Branch Director Tamitha Ague said now they have the room to carry more clothing, diapers and other supplies for foster children.

Ague said they are really in need of hygiene products for kids and teens.

“Shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs,” she said. “You know, things that you would actually take on an overnight stay.”

Ague said they are in need of duffle bags that kids can put their clothes and other belongings in if they have emergency placements.

She said donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams
Brandon Lord
Pike County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man allegedly throws officer’s taser during arrest
There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues

Latest News

Hannibal YMCA
Big changes coming to YMCA of Hannibal
Connect Child and Family Solutions Director said they’ve gotten a visit from Santa’s North Pole.
Your kid can write a letter to Santa in Quincy with the help of a local organization
Clark County students renovate apartment, give back to community
Clark County students renovate apartment, give back to community
Mount Sterling drive-through coffee shop Alpha Leaf & Bean now open
Mount Sterling drive-through coffee shop Alpha Leaf & Bean now open