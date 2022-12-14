Hannibal FosterAdopt Connect needs hygiene product donations

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local foster care agency in Hannibal is expanding their office and they need your help to stock their shelves.

FosterAdopt Connect recently expanded their office space at 714 Broadway.

Branch Director Tamitha Ague said now they have the room to carry more clothing, diapers and other supplies for foster children.

Ague said they are really in need of hygiene products for kids and teens.

“Shampoo, conditioner, baby wipes, deodorant, hairbrushes and combs,” she said. “You know, things that you would actually take on an overnight stay.”

Ague said they are in need of duffle bags that kids can put their clothes and other belongings in if they have emergency placements.

She said donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.