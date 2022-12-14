Hannibal police report name of suspect arrested following shooting

Brendon J. Garrelts
Brendon J. Garrelts(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal police reported Wednesday the name of a man they arrested Tuesday following a shooting in the 1600 block of Booker.

Lt. J.M. Grote stated that 23-year-old Brendon J. Garrelts, 23, of Hannibal, had been charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Grote stated a fight had erupted Tuesday afternoon between Garrelts and several individuals, during which Garrelts fired a handgun at a 66-year-old male.

Garrelts fled the area but was apprehended shortly with the handgun still in his possession.

Police stated the victim was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital before being transferred to another hospital.

Police added that Stowell Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the investigations, and an officer was stationed at the school until it was determined there was no threat in the area.

