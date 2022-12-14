More QPD officers on patrol to ensure holiday driving safety

A $5,600 grant from Illinois Department of Transportation is helping put more QPD officers on patrol.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - You may see more QPD officers on patrol over the next two weeks as they try to ensure holiday driving safety.

A $5,600 grant from Illinois Department of Transportation is helping put more QPD officers on patrol.

With Christmas in less than 2 weeks, QPD officers said they’re expecting to see an uptick in traffic violations.

“There’s a lot more people that are focused on making sure everything’s ready for the holidays, making sure they have all their Christmas gifts, and they’re not necessarily paying attention to how fast they’re going or the traffic lane that they’re in unfortunately,” said QPD Detective Gabriel Vanderbol.

Vanderbol said his officers will be looking for traffic violations like, driving through red lights, failure to yield, and speeding.

