New business opens in downtown Macomb

Owner Jena Bredeman and her husband began renovating the building at 17 E. Side Square last...
Owner Jena Bredeman and her husband began renovating the building at 17 E. Side Square last December.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 59 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - A new business that specializes in kitchen and bath interior design has opened on the square.

Located at 17 E. Side Square, JBee Designs owner Jena Bredeman and her husband began renovating the building last December.

Their goal was to restore the exterior to its original 1890′s look.

“We closed last December, and we’ve been renovating ever since, and actually finished last night [Tuesday] about 4 p.m.,” Bredeman said.

JBee Designs is the third business to hold a ribbon cutting in three weeks.

Bredeman has a background in helping clients with interior design, and after leaving her job last year, she decided to become an entrepreneur.

”Being able to be a business owner, it’s a lot of work,” she added. “I work more hours than I ever have in my life, but it’s the most rewarding work because it’s for me, it’s for my family, and loving what I do. I wouldn’t really call it a job.”

Bredeman has plans to renovate the upstairs portion of the building.

Other businesses that have held a ribbon cutting in recent weeks include Jet Air, Inc. and Cassady Martial Arts Academy.

