New QHS clothing closet in the works

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy high schoolers in need will soon have a new place to access the essentials they wouldn’t otherwise be able to get.

The high school said they want to have their new Blue Devil closet up and running next month.

Assistant Principal Kris Klingele said about five years ago they created supply closets for school and hygiene supplies and wanted to add a clothing closet but couldn’t due to a lack of space.

She said now that the space is available, they are putting that plan into action.

“I’m not sure what that’s going to look like and how we are going to advertise that yet but once we do, everybody here at QHS will be aware of it through our announcements and through our bulletin,” Klingele said.

She said it’ll be open to anyone who wants to use it.

She said right now they are still gathering donations. Items that are in demand are sweatpants, sweatshirts, and tennis shoes, but all new or lightly used clothes are welcome.

Special Education Coordinator secretary Shari Mangold said the closet will be popular for students that need clothing, especially as temperatures continue to drop.

“I think we have a lot of students that don’t have winter coats or shoes, or their shoes got holes in them and they are proud, they don’t want to come in and ask,” Mangold said.

Mangold said students will also get work experience as they will organize and run the closet as a part of the Secondary Transitional Experience Program.

Klingele said if you want to donate, you can bring new or gently used clothes to Quincy High School, either in a box or plastic bag. She asks that you please wash clothes them before donating them.

