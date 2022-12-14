Red Cross holds Quincy Giving blood drive

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy American Red Cross held “Quincy Giving,” a 12-hour blood drive.

This time of year, there is a high demand for blood donations. Quincy Giving is a push to get in more donors through the door.

Red Cross officials said seasonal illness and holiday travels can decrease the number of donors they have.

“A number of illnesses that are affecting people in the Tri-State area, well if you’re on an antibiotic or if you’re sick, you’re not coming to drives and that reduces the donor pool,” said American Red Cross Donor Resources Developer Jim Whitfield.

People like Jonathan Grang came out to donate and help with the need.

His mother and sister both previously needed multiple blood transfusions due to illness.

“Without other people helping my family, they probably wouldn’t be here at this time, so it’s just very wonderful to know that people are willing to take time out of their day to help donate and do what they can to help other people,” said blood donor Jonathan Grang.

The supply from Quincy Giving will be processed and ready to be used by Christmas and will last for 6 weeks.

According to America Red Cross, donating blood can help anyone who has had accidents, burns, heart surgery, and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer. As you donate blood, you can receive benefits for yourself as there will be health screenings for blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin.

Requirements for blood donations:

Every 56 days, up to six times a year.

Must have good health and feel well.

Must be 16 years old.

You must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Don’t donate if you feel ill, have low iron, take specific medications, or have recently traveled out of the United States.

To schedule a time for a blood drive, click here.

According to America Red Cross, their services have been along for 140 years. Red Cross volunteers and staff work to deliver vital services – from providing relief and support to those in crisis, to help you be prepared to respond in emergencies.

Related Story:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.