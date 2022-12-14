Two bridges open in Fort Madison to the relief of residents

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - Two new bridges in Lee County are now open to traffic after more than two years of closing.

Jackie Thompson has lived in her Fort Madison home since she was 17 years old.

Thompson said living right next to the bridge as it was repaired for almost two years was a pain.

“And it was just constant noise, day and night as long as they were working it was ‘boom boom boom’ and it was, it was really bad and the dust was flying, I couldn’t open any of the windows, you know the dust was so bad and the year was fenced off and so we had to mow around the fence,” said Thompson.

Fort Madison Public Works Director, Mark Bousselot, said the work was necessary.

“We ultimately improved the structural capacity,” said Bousselot. “By doing that, we’re not going to be as restricted with our load limit as we had to be before with the bridges in poor condition.”

Bousselot said the project cost about $2 million in federal funding and previous weight restrictions on the bridges are now lifted.

“The bridge is a complete replacement,” said Bousselot. “Everything from the old bridge was removed, we were left with an opening in the road and then basically brand new everything from sheet piling supporting the bridge all the way up.”

Bousselot hopes Fort Madison residents appreciate the bridge replacements.

Thompson said she’s glad to see construction complete.

“It’s wonderful,” said Thompson. “It’s so nice and smooth and it’s not high in the center like the other one was. The other one was high in the center and this one’s not.”

If you see ‘sidewalk closed signs’ near the new bridges, Bousselot said they will remain closed for the rest of the winter season.

He said construction crews should be finishing those repairs when temperatures rise in March or April.

