WGEM Sports At Ten Tuesday (December 13) “Sports Extra” Blair Eftink Leads The Lady Raiders Of QND Past Palmyra In The Flower City & North Shelby Improves To (7-0) After Beating Westran In Shelbyville IHSA: Bradley Longcor, III Pumps In 17 Points As The QHS Blue Devils Beat Webster Groves O The Road 56-47

QND Lady Raiders Roll Past The Lady Panthers Of Palmyra In The Flower City!