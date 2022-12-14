WGEM Sports At Ten Tuesday (December 13) “Sports Extra” Blair Eftink Leads The Lady Raiders Of QND Past Palmyra In The Flower City & North Shelby Improves To (7-0) After Beating Westran In Shelbyville

IHSA: Bradley Longcor, III Pumps In 17 Points As The QHS Blue Devils Beat Webster Groves O The Road 56-47
QND Lady Raiders Roll Past The Lady Panthers Of Palmyra In The Flower City!
QND Lady Raiders Roll Past The Lady Panthers Of Palmyra In The Flower City!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

IHSA

Quincy Blue Devils 56

Webster Groves 47

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)

QHS: Cam Brown (12 Points)

QHS Now (8-0) On The Season

Brown County 48

Havana 34

West Central 63

Calhoun 30

Triopia 57

Payson-Seymour 66

IHSA-MSHSAA

Girls

QND Lady Raiders 51

Palmyra 19

QND Now (13-1) On The Season

PHS Lady Panthers Slide To (6-1) On The Season

Boys

Quincy Notre Dame 34

Palmyra 55

PHS Panthers Now (7-0) On The Season

MSHSAA

Mark Twain 56

Monroe City 50

Canton 40

South Shelby 38

Louisiana 72

Bowling Green 55

IHSAA

West Burlington 74

Central Lee 36

Burlington Notre Dame 83

Holy Trinity Catholic 34

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Mark Twain 19

Monroe City 63

Salisbury 58

Knox County 16

Moberly 57

Hannibal 35

IGHSAU

Burlington Notre Dame 61

Holy Trinity Catholic 20

West Burlington 58

Central Lee 27

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 12) Highland Cougars Play Host To The Tigers Of Scotland County On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Scotland County Travels To Highland To Face Cougars

Sports

Highland Cougars Play Host To The Tigers Of Scotland County On The MSHSAA Hardwood

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update Tuesday (December 13) Illinois Defensive Coordinator Ryan Walters Now Set To Take Over The Reins Of The Purdue Football Program As Head Coach

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Fighting Illini Losing Defensive Coordinator To A Big Ten Rival

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With The Fighting Scots Of Monmouth College

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Lady Rockets Of Rushville-Industry Celebrate College Softball Signing In Schuyler County

Latest News

Sports

Rushville-Industry Softball Standout Alexis Hardy Signs With Monmouth College

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Shares Insight On Why The Mizzou Tigers Football Program Failed To Make His “Final Four” Cut

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Sets The Record Straight Regarding The Mizzou Tigers

Sports

Hannibal 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams Offers Insight On Why Mizzou Is Not On His Final Four List

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:11 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Running Back Aneyas Williams Preparing To Make A Big Decision On Friday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (December 8) QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Culver-Stockton College On Tuesday

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent With Culver-Stockton

Sports

QHS Softball Standout Karly Leenerts Signs National Letter Of Intent On Tuesday

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST