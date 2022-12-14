WGEM Sports At Ten Tuesday (December 13) “Sports Extra” Blair Eftink Leads The Lady Raiders Of QND Past Palmyra In The Flower City & North Shelby Improves To (7-0) After Beating Westran In Shelbyville
IHSA: Bradley Longcor, III Pumps In 17 Points As The QHS Blue Devils Beat Webster Groves O The Road 56-47
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
IHSA
Quincy Blue Devils 56
Webster Groves 47
QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (17 Points)
QHS: Cam Brown (12 Points)
QHS Now (8-0) On The Season
Brown County 48
Havana 34
West Central 63
Calhoun 30
Triopia 57
Payson-Seymour 66
IHSA-MSHSAA
Girls
QND Lady Raiders 51
Palmyra 19
QND Now (13-1) On The Season
PHS Lady Panthers Slide To (6-1) On The Season
Boys
Quincy Notre Dame 34
Palmyra 55
PHS Panthers Now (7-0) On The Season
MSHSAA
Mark Twain 56
Monroe City 50
Canton 40
South Shelby 38
Louisiana 72
Bowling Green 55
IHSAA
West Burlington 74
Central Lee 36
Burlington Notre Dame 83
Holy Trinity Catholic 34
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Mark Twain 19
Monroe City 63
Salisbury 58
Knox County 16
Moberly 57
Hannibal 35
IGHSAU
Burlington Notre Dame 61
Holy Trinity Catholic 20
West Burlington 58
Central Lee 27
