WIU seeing increased demand for mental health resources on campus

MACOMB (WGEM) - Counselors at Western Illinois University are seeing an increased demand for mental health resources.

Even though it’s finals week and the staff sees more students this semester than any other time, Interim Director of the University Counseling Center (UCC) Cara Cerullo said she first noticed the uptick early in the school year.

She said the demand is so high that students are often put on a waitlist that is anywhere from seven to nine days.

When a student has suicidal thoughts, she said counselors would make a referral to an external resource from WIU. If additional treatment is needed, she said it requires the student to travel a reasonable distance.

“We see most of our students biweekly, but there are students who need weekly mental health services, and we aren’t able to provide that,” Cerullo said. “That requires a referral out, and if students require hospitalization, that’s when they’re going 45 to 60 miles for that service.”

Cerullo said the UCC serves approximately 8% of the student population, which amounts to more than 550 students.

Cerullo said keeping up with the demand has also been a challenge as the UCC is one counselor short. Currently, 10 counselors see students.

“What we’ve noticed is that there’s an increased intensity of mental health needs as well as an increased demand, so our students are coming in with higher level needs,” she said. “They don’t just come for counseling or therapeutic services. They’re also coming in with case management.”

Cerullo first began working at the UCC in 2008.

While she said the pandemic escalated the demand for mental health resources, she noticed a steady increase before then.

According to Mayo Clinic, 44% of college students reported having symptoms of depression and anxiety since the start of the pandemic. 75% of those students are reluctant to seek help.

While students begin to travel home for winter break, Cerullo said they could utilize virtual counseling provided by the UCC.

To schedule an appointment, call the UCC at (309) 298-2453.

The UCC is located on the first floor of Memorial Hall.

Leatherneck Care referrals can be made here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.