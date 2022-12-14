WIU seeing increased demand for mental health resources on campus

Interim Director of the University Counseling Center Cara Cerullo said counselors are seeing...
Interim Director of the University Counseling Center Cara Cerullo said counselors are seeing about 8% of the student population, which amounts to more than 560 students.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Counselors at Western Illinois University are seeing an increased demand for mental health resources.

Even though it’s finals week and the staff sees more students this semester than any other time, Interim Director of the University Counseling Center (UCC) Cara Cerullo said she first noticed the uptick early in the school year.

She said the demand is so high that students are often put on a waitlist that is anywhere from seven to nine days.

When a student has suicidal thoughts, she said counselors would make a referral to an external resource from WIU. If additional treatment is needed, she said it requires the student to travel a reasonable distance.

“We see most of our students biweekly, but there are students who need weekly mental health services, and we aren’t able to provide that,” Cerullo said. “That requires a referral out, and if students require hospitalization, that’s when they’re going 45 to 60 miles for that service.”

Cerullo said the UCC serves approximately 8% of the student population, which amounts to more than 550 students.

Cerullo said keeping up with the demand has also been a challenge as the UCC is one counselor short. Currently, 10 counselors see students.

“What we’ve noticed is that there’s an increased intensity of mental health needs as well as an increased demand, so our students are coming in with higher level needs,” she said. “They don’t just come for counseling or therapeutic services. They’re also coming in with case management.”

Cerullo first began working at the UCC in 2008.

While she said the pandemic escalated the demand for mental health resources, she noticed a steady increase before then.

According to Mayo Clinic, 44% of college students reported having symptoms of depression and anxiety since the start of the pandemic. 75% of those students are reluctant to seek help.

While students begin to travel home for winter break, Cerullo said they could utilize virtual counseling provided by the UCC.

To schedule an appointment, call the UCC at (309) 298-2453.

The UCC is located on the first floor of Memorial Hall.

Leatherneck Care referrals can be made here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Arrest
Hannibal police make arrest following shooting
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation

Latest News

Owner Jena Bredeman and her husband began renovating the building at 17 E. Side Square last...
New business opens in downtown Macomb
Brendon J. Garrelts
Hannibal police report name of suspect arrested following shooting
New clothing closet for QHS students in need
New QHS clothing closet in the works (1)
New Clothing closet for high school students to be available soon
New QHS clothing closet in the works