Your kid can write a letter to Santa in Quincy with the help of a local organization

QUINCY (WGEM) - Connect Child and Family Solutions Director said they’ve gotten a visit from Santa’s North Pole.

Director Adam Adrian said your kid can write a letter to Santa and drop it in the red mailbox in front of their office and Santa will deliver a message back to them before Christmas.

The organization provides resources to foster kids and families, but Adrian said any kid can write a letter to Mr. Claus. This helps to continue their mission and provide some Christmas cheer.

”With letters to Santa, it is a way that we have partnered with Santa. All the proceeds go back again to meet foster care needs,” Adrian said. “A child can write a letter for $10 and if you have additional kids in your home, it each additional kid will only be $5.”

Adrian said foster kids can send their letters for free.

He said you can drop your child’s letter off at 436 South 6th Street in Quincy.

The last day to get it in is this Wednesday, Dec. 15, so that Santa has time to respond and put them in your mail box before Christmas.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.