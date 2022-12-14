Your kid can write a letter to Santa in Quincy with the help of a local organization

Connect Child and Family Solutions Director said they’ve gotten a visit from Santa’s North Pole.
Connect Child and Family Solutions Director said they’ve gotten a visit from Santa’s North Pole.(WGEM)
By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Connect Child and Family Solutions Director said they’ve gotten a visit from Santa’s North Pole.

Director Adam Adrian said your kid can write a letter to Santa and drop it in the red mailbox in front of their office and Santa will deliver a message back to them before Christmas.

The organization provides resources to foster kids and families, but Adrian said any kid can write a letter to Mr. Claus. This helps to continue their mission and provide some Christmas cheer.

”With letters to Santa, it is a way that we have partnered with Santa. All the proceeds go back again to meet foster care needs,” Adrian said. “A child can write a letter for $10 and if you have additional kids in your home, it each additional kid will only be $5.”

Adrian said foster kids can send their letters for free.

He said you can drop your child’s letter off at 436 South 6th Street in Quincy.

The last day to get it in is this Wednesday, Dec. 15, so that Santa has time to respond and put them in your mail box before Christmas.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams
Brandon Lord
Pike County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Tyler Hudson
Hannibal man allegedly throws officer’s taser during arrest
There are now 29 Illinois counties in orange rated at the high community level for COVID-19....
New Illinois COVID-19 disaster declaration, executive order as respiratory surge continues

Latest News

Clark County students renovate apartment, give back to community
Clark County students renovate apartment, give back to community
Mount Sterling drive-through coffee shop Alpha Leaf & Bean now open
Mount Sterling drive-through coffee shop Alpha Leaf & Bean now open
Mount Sterling Park District splash pad fundraiser “A Night of Comedy” happening this Friday
Mount Sterling Park District splash pad fundraiser “A Night of Comedy” happening this Friday
A challenge to stay dry Tuesday, officials urge caution while driving
A challenge to stay dry Tuesday, officials urge caution while driving