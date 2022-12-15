Alterations made to WIU’s student cost guarantee

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is making some changes to the Gilbert Cost Guarantee, which has locked in costs for tuition rates, fees, room and board and meal plans for four continuous years of enrollment.

After December’s board of trustees meeting, the guarantee will only lock in tuition rates starting next fall.

Tuition rates for in-state freshman this semester stand at $317.18.

The guarantees only apply if a student enters as a freshman and remains on campus.

While the university declined an interview request, trustees in this month’s meeting said the revision allows financial flexibility to combat inflation.

No indication was given if other costs will increase.

As for current freshman and other students, they will be grandfathered into a guaranteed cost and their fees won’t change through their four years.

A relief to Andrew Iverson, a freshman who said he wasn’t in a great financial situation entering college.

Iverson said he has friends back home who share the same situation, but will not have the locked in cost.

“For me it was number one [affordability of college], and for my friends back home it’s number one because either they’re transferring from community colleges or they’re still seniors in high school,” Iverson said.

The guaranteed cost was implemented in 1999.

For a number of years, WIU was the only state university to have a guaranteed cost program.

Now, Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, among other institutions have at least a tuition lock.

While combatting inflation is a reason for scaling back on the lock in, freshman Jacob Behm said inflation is more of a reason to keep costs the same for students.

“There’s a lot of scholarships that I’ve gotten and a lot of students get scholarships and everything, but even then sometimes it’s still not enough when you’re going to college, so every little bit helps,” he said.

The Board of Trustees will implement tuition rates and other fees in March.

The December meeting gave no indication in regards to the student cost guarantee if other fees would increase or not.

