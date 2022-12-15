Arctic Blast on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - Winter arrives on the 21st of December. And you will know it when you go outside the first full day of winter on the 22nd. We are expecting high temperatures next Thursday in the low teens. Between now and then we see temperatures that would be what I would call seasonably cool. We are also tracking the potential for snow on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. It is too early to say how much accumulation there will be.

We have a shot at a White Christmas (Brian inman)

But indications are leaning towards some accumulating snow. If you are looking at someone telling you, it is going to snow copious amounts on Wednesday and Thursday. You should discount those forecasts. They are not reliable this far out. That being said it is important to stay weather aware.

The bottom drops out just in time for the official start of winter (Brian inman)

We have opted for a Weather Alert for the cold temperatures that will be developing Wednesday night and continuing through Christmas Day. Stay with us here online or download the WGEM Stormtrak weather app for what will definitely be an evolving forecast.

