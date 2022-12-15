First female African-American Quincy police officer laid to rest

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police reported Wednesday that the department’s first female African-American police officer, Det. Loretta Lewis, has been laid to rest.

Quincy police shared the news on its Facebook page, offering condolences to the family and friends of Lewis.

Quincy Police stated, Lewis joined the department in July 1984 and served until 2005. Before becoming an officer, she served as a dispatcher beginning in 1976.

“In 1987 Loretta fulfilled her dream of becoming a detective and in 1995 she began working cases as an Elder Service detective,” the post stated. “Due to Loretta’s partnerships with every segment of the community, she was named the Exchange Club’s 29th Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.”

Several others on Facebook also left comments in remembrance of Lewis:

“So sorry to her family. She was a beautiful lady, her and my mom were dispatchers in the ‘70s and ‘80s at QPD. My Mom loved Loretta. May they both RIP,” Tammie Todd said.

“RIP Loretta. Thank you for everything you did for me and my family. Thanks to you my son is alive,” said Bonnie Francis.

“I’m so very thankful and honored to continue our family’s legacy of public service. Loretta’s professionalism, humility, and sincerity serve as a benchmark for all emergency service workers. I did not appreciate or value her as much as I should’ve while she was here, but I am forever inspired by her memory,” Michael Dade said.

“Honored to have met you and gotten to know you on the senior center guided trips. Thank you for your service, dedication and mostly, your kindness,” Tina Reichert said.

Lewis was buried in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo.

According to Duker & Haugh Funeral Home, Lewis died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Blessing Hospital Emergency Department. She was born on Feb. 16, 1951, in LaGrange, Mo.

Lewis was 71.

