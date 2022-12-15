Hannibal police identify man who allegedly tried to break into a car with a machete

Ethan A. Gauch
Ethan A. Gauch(Hannibal Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal police on Thursday identified a man they say tried to break into an occupied car using a machete in the 3500 block of Stardust Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Police stated Ethan A. Gauch, 18, of Hannibal, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police reported Wednesday they had responded to a disturbance where Gauch was allegedly attempting to gain entry into an occupied vehicle by smashing the windshield and driver’s side window with a machete.

Police stated a person was in the car at the time of the incident and was able to escape through the passenger side door and run to a business that was close by.

Police reported that when they arrived, Gauch began walking towards an area business and was confronted by officers. Gauch complied with officers and dropped the machete. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police stated Gauch did not know the person who was in the vehicle.

