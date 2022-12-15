Hannibal School District works to implement more diversity and inclusion training

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Hannibal Public School District said they are working to implement more diversity and inclusion training for staff and faculty.

This comes after the Eugene Field Elementary School Principal Kelsey Whitley was put on administrative leave, then returned to her position on probationary status.

Whitley took pictures of what some people found to be offensive Halloween decorations at a party and posted them to social media.

At Wednesday’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Susan Johnson said she is making staff watch diversity training videos and has plans to hold in-person trainings through outside organizations.

“I think it’s important that those need to be vetted well and make sure that it fits the needs of our community,” Johnson said. “You know, we are not an urban area and so we wanna make sure it fits the needs and I know that’s something the public, our parents, and our staff are gonna be very interested in.”

At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, some community members expressed frustration at the school board and their decisions.

Johnson said she spoke one-on-one with concerned people and encourages others to reach out to via email or calling the district office at 573-221-1258.

