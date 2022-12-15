QFD chief: Over-the-counter Narcan could help save lives

QUINCY (WGEM) - An opioid overdose reversing drug could soon be available over-the-counter.

Administered by injection or as a nasal spray, Naloxone is currently only available by prescription. One brand name, Narcan, is commonly used by first responders, including the Quincy fire and police department, EMS service and sheriff’s office.

Quincy Fire Department Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said it can be an incredibly useful tool to help someone.

“If the person is not breathing and you show up on scene and you are suspecting a possible opiate overdose, even if the person is not breathing, you can give Narcan and it won’t hurt the person,” Vahlkamp said. “It doesn’t have any side effects, it’s very quick acting in the body so it can be administered and will reverse the effects fairly quickly, within a minute or two.”

The drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions announced its over-the-counter Narcan spray has been granted priority review by the FDA.

The company said that means Narcan could be available over the counter by March of 2023.

Vahlkamp said they have been noticing overdoses going down locally, with Illinois Department of Health data showing less than 10 a month in Adams County

He said making Narcan more accessible would benefit both first responders and the community as Narcan needs to be administered quickly. He said if people can get it over-the-counter, there is a better chance people can get the help they need before EMS even shows up.

“It’s for the family members,” Vahlkamp said. “Without it, the person’s more likely to pass away.”

