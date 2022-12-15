Payson accepts teacher’s resignation amid allegations of inappropriate text messages with student

PAYSON, Ill. (WGEM) - The Payson School District is down a teacher and coach following the School Board’s acceptance of the resignation of Bert Koehler.

The district made the announcement Wednesday night following a lengthy closed session during the regularly scheduled board meeting.

“Bert Koehler has chosen to resign as teacher and coach with Payson, effective today,” Superintendent Donna Veile said.

Koehler, who taught taught junior high math and coached junior high girls basketball, tendered his resignation earlier Wednesday. It comes as an investigation is proceeding into text messages Koehler allegedly exchanged with a 14-year-old student.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said a law enforcement investigation into Kohler’s alleged actions was launched last week.

“The Adams County Sheriff’s Department got a report of suspicious activity on Dec. 6 out in Payson,” Frazier said. “We responded and took a report into the allegations. That investigation is currently pending.”

Veile said Wednesday night that coaching duties would be shared by the district’s athletic director and another teacher. She said the district will immediately begin seeking another certified teacher to take on the teaching position.

Frazier said the Sheriff’s Office hopes to wrap up its investigation in the next few days.

WGEM News sought a comment from Koehler, but he did not return a message left for him.

