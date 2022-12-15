Pittsfield city council explains stance on downtown historical preservation ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - History can be seen all around Pittsfield Square with Abraham Lincoln statues and historical buildings like the courthouse.

However, recent modernizations sparked a discussion at the last city council meeting as to where the city stands on historical preservation rules. And city leaders are working to clear the air on that.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said he plans to send out letters to downtown building/business owners on how much an original building can be modified and wants to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“Years ago, before Gary, I call it ‘BG’, before Gary the city attempted to see what the interest was in having a historical district,” Mendenhall said. “And in doing so, they sent out letters to all the building owners for a proposed historical district. And they had to get 51% of the building owners’ participation. And they didn’t reach that.”

Mendenhall said if downtown Pittsfield became an official historical preservation district, there would be stricter guidelines to follow and it could be costly, which can intimidate potential businesses.

“We want to welcome all businesses,” Mendenhall said. “And anybody that wants to rehab a downtown building, we’ll work with them.”

Mendenhall said ideally, the city prefers to keep buildings historically intact. He said a historical preservation committee is available to building/business owners to offer expert advice on maintaining original elements in a way that’s cost efficient.

“It’s like a free consultation,” Mendenhall said.

Still, many buildings downtown keep those original elements. The 1800s Watson Hotel is one of many examples.

“A lot of people like our ceiling,” Manager Brandy Myers-Gratton said. “They like the fact that Abraham Lincoln has been in our lobby, played checkers.”

Myers-Gratton said in their case, it makes sense to keep the Watson Hotel historically intact since it’s good for tourism.

Myers-Gratton said they ideally would like all of downtown to keep those elements, but sees the other side of the coin, too.

“I just like the fact that businesses are coming into our downtown,” Myers-Gratton said. “I would like to, but I want businesses in and if that’s what it means that’s what it means.”

Mendenhall said qualifying owners should expect letters to reach them better explaining the guidelines.

