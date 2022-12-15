Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A man is in Marion County Jail awaiting charges after police said they found him with a machete, trying to break into a car.

Officers were called to a disturbance Wednesday on the 3500 block of Stardust Drive. There, they said they saw the man, whom they have not named, armed with a machete, trying to break into a car.

Officials said there someone was still in the car while this was happening.

At 4:27 p.m. on Dec. 14, officers took the man into custody without incident.

They took him to Marion County Jail. He has not been charged yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

