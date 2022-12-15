Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car

Arrest
Arrest(MGN)
By Isaiah Haywood
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A man is in Marion County Jail awaiting charges after police said they found him with a machete, trying to break into a car.

Officers were called to a disturbance Wednesday on the 3500 block of Stardust Drive. There, they said they saw the man, whom they have not named, armed with a machete, trying to break into a car.

Officials said there someone was still in the car while this was happening.

At 4:27 p.m. on Dec. 14, officers took the man into custody without incident.

They took him to Marion County Jail. He has not been charged yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Arrest
Hannibal police make arrest following shooting
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation
Quincy Regional Airport reading for new service
More flights are departing out of the Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

Construction crews working on the future home of the Quincy Children’s Museum are making...
Quincy Children’s Museum building is under construction, interior renderings are to come
Hannibal Liquor Ordinance
State of Missouri cracks down on open consumption liquor laws in downtown Hannibal
Pittsfield square
Pittsfield city council explains stance on downtown historical preservation ordinance
Pittsfield city council explains stance on downtown historical preservation ordinance
Pittsfield city council explains stance on downtown historical preservation ordinance