QPD arrests two juveniles, one adult as part of shots-fired investigations

Police responding to the shots fired incident on Nov. 1, 2022.
Police responding to the shots fired incident on Nov. 1, 2022.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police on Thursday reported the arrest of two juveniles and one adult during their investigation into multiple shots-fired incidents in Quincy.

Police reported that on Wednesday officers searched a home on North Granview Drive where they discovered a ghost gun and arrested a 17-year-old male resident for possession of an unserialized firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Police also reported the arrest Wednesday of a 16-year-old male in the 3400 block of Maine Street who was wanted on an active warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm, in connection a shooting in the area of North Sixth and Chestnut streets that happened on Nov 1.

Police reported that during a search of a vehicle associated with the 16-year-old, they found three more guns. One of those also reportedly was a ghost gun.

Police also said that the arrest of the 16-year-old led to the arrest of 18-year-old Terron Cartmill Jr., who allegedly was found in possession of a large amount of suspected cannabis and cash.

Cartmill was issued a citation and released with a court date for unlawful possession with intent to deliver more than 30 grams but not more than 500 grams of a substance containing cannabis.

Both juveniles are being held at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also reported Thursday that on Dec. 9, officers responded to a shots-fired incident where a vehicle was damaged on the northeast side of Quincy.

Police stated the investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are possible.

