Quincy Children’s Museum building is under construction, interior renderings are to come

QUINCY (WGEM) - Construction crews working on the future home of the Quincy Children’s Museum are making strides, where the former Quincy Paper Box company sat on 3rd and Vermont.

Executive Director Amy Peters said come January 2023, the community will see a better idea of the engineering designs for the inside of the building.

“You’ll notice that the renderings may look a little bit different come the first of the year, but it’s for the better,” Peters said. “We spent a lot of time and energy making sure, that we’re going to be able to meet the needs of our community in the best possible way.”

Peters said crews have torn down three sections of the building to make room for their new entry, parking lot and outdoor courtyard area.

Peters said they’re in the process of replacing the roof and securing the building.

She said they want to preserve the building’s rich history in the final design of the nearly $10 million project.

“So that means keeping some of the original bricks and the look of the building from the outside and then bringing, some of our core values, some of that discovery and curiosity into the inside of the building,” Peters said.

Peters said they’ve been working with a design firm out of Cincinnati and Chicago.

She hopes to share the plans for the interior of the building with the community after January 2023.

”It’s the build-out of those exhibits, it’s creating the spaces and making things beautiful inside here, that’s what this next phase of fundraising is going to go towards,” Peters said. “All the while continuing our outreach efforts and making sure that we’re making those school visits, popping up in libraries and out and about in the community.”

Peters said they also hope to start offering some of their own programs next year. She said for the last quarter of this year, they’ve been doing satellite exhibits throughout the community at places like the Quincy Town Center and Quincy Public Library.

