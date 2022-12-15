Quincy Park Board approves its fiscal 2023 budget

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff said thanks to their $10 million budget, they’re now able to set aside funds for future projects two or three years down the line without having to worry about borrowing as much money.

Frankenhoff said one of the projects will be to build a restroom shelter house at the Avenue of Lights Ball Field in Wavering Park, about $800,000 for irrigation at the Westview Golf Course and additional funds for the future extension of the Bill Klingner Trail.

”We’ve seen a dramatic in the Personal Property Replacement Tax, or sometimes called the PPRT. Our numbers have been through the roof for well over a year now which is good news,” Frankenhoff said. “That’s allowing us to decrease the property tax burden that everybody in Quincy would pay. For the fourth year in a row, we expect our property tax levy to be lower.”

According to figures provided by the City of Quincy, the Quincy Park District makes up about 8% of your tax bill.

The board also discussed several other topics Wednesday night.

They accepted a low bid of $92,662 to replace batting cage equipment in Upper Moorman Park.

They also took action after an executive session. Frankenhoff said they unanimously approved an increase to the park district executive director’s salary to $95,000 for the fiscal year 2023. He said that’s about a 4.3% increase.

