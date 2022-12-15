Quincy Park Board approves its fiscal 2023 budget

By Charity Bell
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff said thanks to their $10 million budget, they’re now able to set aside funds for future projects two or three years down the line without having to worry about borrowing as much money.

Frankenhoff said one of the projects will be to build a restroom shelter house at the Avenue of Lights Ball Field in Wavering Park, about $800,000 for irrigation at the Westview Golf Course and additional funds for the future extension of the Bill Klingner Trail.

”We’ve seen a dramatic in the Personal Property Replacement Tax, or sometimes called the PPRT. Our numbers have been through the roof for well over a year now which is good news,” Frankenhoff said. “That’s allowing us to decrease the property tax burden that everybody in Quincy would pay. For the fourth year in a row, we expect our property tax levy to be lower.”

According to figures provided by the City of Quincy, the Quincy Park District makes up about 8% of your tax bill.

The board also discussed several other topics Wednesday night.

They accepted a low bid of $92,662 to replace batting cage equipment in Upper Moorman Park.

They also took action after an executive session. Frankenhoff said they unanimously approved an increase to the park district executive director’s salary to $95,000 for the fiscal year 2023. He said that’s about a 4.3% increase.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal's Aneyas Williams
WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (December 12) The Countdown To Decision Day Rolls On For Hannibal Pirates 4-Star Running Back Aneyas Williams
Ashley Allen
Quincy woman arrested for alleged mail theft
Arrest
Hannibal police make arrest following shooting
Stefan Keryan, 8, spent days fighting for his life at a Belize hospital after a horseback...
Boy, 8, fighting for his life after falling off horse on vacation
Quincy Regional Airport reading for new service
More flights are departing out of the Quincy Regional Airport

Latest News

Quincy Children’s Museum building is under construction, interior renderings are to come
Quincy Children’s Museum building is under construction, interior renderings are to come
Quincy Park Board approves its fiscal 2023 budget
Quincy Park Board approves its fiscal 2023 budget
Hannibal School District works to implement more diversity and inclusion training
Hannibal School District works to implement more diversity and inclusion training
United Way of Adams County reaches 64% of its 2022 campaign goal
United Way of Adams County reaches 64% of its 2022 campaign goal
Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car
Police: Hannibal man armed with machete arrested while trying to break into car