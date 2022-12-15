Quincy Public School Board meets to discuss changes

QUINCY (WGEM) - Classes for the 2023-24 year in Quincy Public Schools will start Aug. 16 under a proposed calendar and end May 21 if no emergency days are used.

The calendar, already vetted by the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel, was reviewed Wednesday night by the School Board, which expects to adopt it in January, according to the Herald-Whig.

The calendar is similar to this school year with “some minor tweaks,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said.

Also Wednesday, board members adopted the 2022 levy, payable in 2023 for the 2023-24 school year.

The proposed levy, unchanged from the tentative plan outlined in November, sets the dollar amount the district needs in various funds.

The tax levy provides just under half of the district’s operating budget, with the rest coming from state and federal sources along with the corporate property replacement tax.

In other action, board members:

Held a public hearing and approved submitting an application to continue a physical education requirement waiver for high school students.

Approved new and revised high school courses for the 2023-24 year.

Heard an update on design plans by Klingner and Associates for the former K&L Arena.

Heard a recommendation from the Policy Committee to adopt updates on 27 district policies recommended by the Policy Reference Educational Subscription Service.

Adopted the district’s risk management program.

