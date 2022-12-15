Quincy School Bus and SUV involved in crash

QPS bus and car collide.
QPS bus and car collide.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The SUV following the crash.
The SUV following the crash.

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy Public Schools bus and a compact SUV crashed just before 4 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 24th and Locust streets.

The Quincy Fire Department said six kids and two adults were on the bus.

They reported no one was injured and the six kids were transferred to another bus and taken home.

The driver of the SUV was also not injured, police on scene said.

Police said the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

