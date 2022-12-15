REPORT: Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ESPN’s Chris Low reports Bobby Petrino will become the offensive coordinator at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

Petrino will join new Rebels Head Coach Barry Odom. Odom, the former defensive coordinator at Arkansas and head coach at Mizzou, accepted the position earlier this month.

Missouri State hired Petrino in 2020. He turned a struggling program at the FCS level into a winner. The Bears made the FCS playoffs in Petrino’s first and second seasons. The 2021 spring playoff appearance became the school’s first since 1990.

The Bears finished 5-6 in 2022, despite ranking No. 4 early in the season. He finished 18-15 in those three seasons with the Bears.

Petrino has plenty of head coaching experience in the FBS ranks. He had stints at Louisville twice, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky. He also spent a season as the coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He left before the season finished to take the Arkansas job.

The early college football signing day period is Wednesday, December 21. Petrino had commitments from several players in the Ozarks, including quarterback Cole Feuerbacher of Glendale and defensive lineman Caden Wiest of Reeds Spring.

