State of Missouri cracks down on open consumption liquor laws in downtown Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The state of Missouri has been cracking down on an open carry liquor ordinance in downtown Hannibal, saying the state law does not allow it, no matter what the city ordinance may say.

Now local bar owners have to tell patrons they can’t take alcohol along Main Street.

Finn’s Food and Spirits is one of the many downtown Hannibal bars that allowed patrons to take alcohol along Main Street.

“The city had established the ordinance for downtown in a certain boundary of open liquor ordinance on the street where, as long as you didn’t have a glass, you could carry your liquor on Main Street,” said Chad Otten, the owner of Finn’s.

But, that ordinance is being challenged.

On Nov. 4, two agents with the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) investigated Hannibal bars and restaurants.

According to the ATC, while Hannibal has approved an open consumption ordinance that allows open alcohol containers in certain conditions, they still have to follow state laws. Those laws allow businesses with alcohol licenses to sell by the drink for on-premises consumption, or drinks with unopened original packaging for off-premises consumption.

They would need to obtain a retail by the drink caterer’s license or permit if they want to return to allowing opened alcohol to leave the building.

Otten said many patrons are confused.

“Yeah it’s changed,” he said. “We have had some ask ‘Why don’t you do it now?’ and you kinda have to tell them the law is the law,” Otten said.

City Attorney James Lemon said the new enforcement from the state could be due to recent violent crime in downtown.

He said the city does not plan to change their ordinance on open consumption.

“We certainly wouldn’t take a position against them, we don’t think that the city is doing anything which is breaking the law,” Lemon said.

Lemon recommends that people with liquor licenses should work with the state to come up with a solution.

“I think it would be appropriate for them to retain independent counsel and ask some questions about what their obligations are and if they don’t believe that they are in violation of their liquor licenses, they should probably have an attorney address that with Liquor Control,” Lemon said.

Liquor Control will be holding educational forums for business owners. They have not scheduled them yet. They also have not issued any citations.

However, Lemon said licensees in violation of the law could be faced with administrative fines or have their liquor licenses revoked.

Here is the full statement from Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director Mike O’Connell on behalf of the ATC:

“While Hannibal has approved an open consumption ordinance that permits open alcohol containers under certain conditions, there are still state laws and regulations that apply to liquor licensees selling and/or serving alcohol. Missouri Revised Statute 311.200.5 allows by drink licensees to sell by the drink for on-premises consumption, or, original package (unopened, manufacturer-sealed) for off-premises consumption. One way to be compliant is by obtaining what’s called a Retail by the Drink Caterer’s License or Permit (see link and information below). If a liquor licensee has a caterer’s permit and there is an outdoor entertainment district, it could be in compliance with state statute to sell open containers from a bar/restaurant and carry/consume the drink in the entertainment district.

“There are other ways that a licensed establishment could be compliant with state laws and regulations. It would be in compliance if the alcoholic beverage were sold in the original package and then taken to the open consumption area and the package opened/consumed there. There was an example of this observed by ATC. A bottle of beer was sold unopened and allowed to be taken from the licensed establishment. This is in compliance with state statute.

“There is another option. Under the law recently passed into law in Missouri (Revised Mo Statutes 311.202), a retailer-packaged alcohol (commonly referred to as a “to-go” drink) can be sold with a meal for consumption off-premises if packaged in accordance with the statute. This alcoholic beverage could then be opened and consumed in the entertainment district.

“In Hannibal, ATC did not issue written citations or notices to appear to any restaurants or bars. The ATC State Supervisor plans to convene informal conferences with licensees. No conferences have been scheduled at this time.

“A Caterer’s Permit is a permit allowing retailers who furnish provisions and services for use at a particular function, occasion, or event at a particular location other than the licensed premises to sell intoxicating liquor by the drink at retail for consumption on the premises and in the original package for consumption off the premises for a specified period of time.

“The Caterer’s Permit can be effective for up to 168 consecutive hours or seven days. If the event lasts past midnight, the licensee must also pay for the next day.”

Here are links to apply for the Retail By Drink Caterer’s License (Spirits, Wine and Beer)

